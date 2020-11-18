Paul Sobol, Auschwitz survivor, dies in Brussels aged 94

Paul Sobol, one of the last survivors of Auschwitz, passed away in Brussels on Tuesday at the age of 94, several media reported on Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that Dad joined his little Nelly last night,” his son Alain Sobol wrote. “He left without suffering, in less than an hour, from a ruptured aneurysm.”

Sobol was born in Paris in 1926 and moved to Brussels with his family two years later. He was arrested and deported on 13 June 1944, according to RTBF.

Having survived the Auschwitz extermination camp during the World War II, Sobol worked with young people as a “passer of memory.”

Paul and his sister Betsy were the only members of the family to survive Auschwitz.

Sobol was forced to take part in a death march to other camps because of the Allied advance. He took advantage of the bombing of 25 April 1945 to escape during a train transfer and take refuge in a village among French prisoners, liberated by the Americans on 1 May 1945.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times