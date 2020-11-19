   
‘Belgian Mr Bean’: state secretary ridiculed over ‘incomprehensible’ Dutch
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 19 November, 2020
Latest News:
Vaccination represents less than 0.5% of Belgium’s health...
‘Belgian Mr Bean’: state secretary ridiculed over ‘incomprehensible’...
Antwerp port entrepreneur buys up iconic city office...
Antwerp governor calls for nationwide fireworks ban...
Coronavirus: all infection figures continue to drop...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 19 November 2020
    Vaccination represents less than 0.5% of Belgium’s health care budget
    ‘Belgian Mr Bean’: state secretary ridiculed over ‘incomprehensible’ Dutch
    Antwerp port entrepreneur buys up iconic city office tower
    Antwerp governor calls for nationwide fireworks ban
    Coronavirus: all infection figures continue to drop
    Flemish government invests €100,000 in video games
    George Soros calls on EU to stand up to Hungary and Poland
    Deconfining for Christmas isn’t worth a third Coronavirus wave, warns PM 
    Rue Neuve street art calls for fair pay for clothing workers
    Over 400 fines for face mask violations on STIB network
    Coronavirus: Belgium falls out of top ten most affected countries
    Brussels Airlines CEO Vranckx leaves after less than a year
    Paul Sobol, Auschwitz survivor, dies in Brussels aged 94
    Brexit: EU and UK are ‘in overtime’, Belgian PM De Croo warns
    Coronavirus: rise in cases expected as Belgium resumes asymptomatic tests
    Belgium subscribes to purchase of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine
    Brussels extends coronavirus curfew into mid-December
    Government doubles down on financial measures for the self-employed
    France is still ‘far from deconfinement’, government warns
    Glottophobia, or accent discrimination: A problem in Belgium?
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Belgian Mr Bean’: state secretary ridiculed over ‘incomprehensible’ Dutch

    Thursday, 19 November 2020
    Mathieu Michel being sworn in as state secretary for the digital agenda. © Belga

    First-time Federal State Secretary Mathieu Michel is making a splash over his general policy note presentation, with criticism of its contents upstaged by what some have called Michel’s “incomprehensible” spoken Dutch.

    Lawmakers and Twitter users alike have swarmed on Michel’s address to the Chamber on Wednesday evening, slamming him over his poor knowledge of one of the official languages of the country.

    “Mathieu Michel is a little bit like our Belgian Mr Bean,” one Twitter user wrote as he shared a video of the state secretary for digital affairs stammering, switching to French and struggling to find his words as he unveiled his policy vision in Dutch.

    “At this level, this is clearly incomprehensible,” wrote another user, saying Michel’s grasp on Dutch was embarrassing, while another said that, with each word, the francophone liberal (MR) “gave 5% more to the Flemish nationalists.”

    Back in October, Michel’s arrival at the highest levels of the Belgian government raised eyebrows, with many pointing out his lack of experience outside regional politics as well as his family ties.

    Michel is the younger brother of Belgium’s former prime minister, Charles Michel, now the president of the EU Council. Their father is Louis Michel, a former Belgian deputy prime minister and EU Commissioner, now an MEP.

    Michel, who on Wednesday went over questions of online privacy, was also criticised over his statements on social media’s role in shaping discussions about Belgium’s politics.

    Media and opposition MPS zoomed in on Michel’s awkwardly-delivered affirmations that social media was unfit for political debate.

    “Mathieu Michel, son of Louis, brother of Charles (…) finds that social media is not euh… the place to talk about politics uh… allez… to discuss,” one user tweeted.

    Georges-Louis Bouchez, the president of Michel’s ruling MR party, came out in his defence, clapping back at the who ran with that lead for “taking [Michel’s] words out of context.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times