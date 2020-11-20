   
 Belgium urged to move ‘Black Friday’ until after lockdown
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 20 November, 2020
Latest News:
 Belgium urged to move ‘Black Friday’ until after...
Nearly one in three plan to celebrate Christmas...
Government: Another year until 5G frequencies are auctioned...
Belgium’s coronavirus hospitalisations continue to drop for third...
European Council: No agreement on the rule of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 20 November 2020
     Belgium urged to move ‘Black Friday’ until after lockdown
    Nearly one in three plan to celebrate Christmas with a larger group
    Government: Another year until 5G frequencies are auctioned
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospitalisations continue to drop for third day in a row
    European Council: No agreement on the rule of law, progress on COVID-19
    Bruges removes canal swans after bird flu outbreak
    Study: Teleworking has little effect on traffic congestion
    Catalonia reopens bars, restaurants and cinemas
    EU wants 30 times more wind energy in 30 years
    ‘To be forced to lock down the economy once may be regarded as a misfortune; to do so twice looks like carelessness’
    EU budget negotiations: ‘we need to keep a cool head’, warns Belgian PM
    Contact tracing app has reached efficiency-threshold
    Unemployment in Brussels could rise by 25,000 people in first half of 2021
    AstraZeneca’s vaccine effective among older people, results show
    Research: Antidepressant slows growth of cancer cells
    Brussels resumes Covid-19 screening in nursing home staff
    Coronalert now allows users to link their coronavirus test results directly to app
    Danish mink Coronavirus ‘most likely extinct’
    Youths lure Brussels police into a trap
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels Stays On Curfew
    View more
    Share article:

     Belgium urged to move ‘Black Friday’ until after lockdown

    Friday, 20 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s government is facing calls to postpone the looming sales heavy Black Friday after the suggestion it would give further advantage to online stores due to the lockdown.

    MP Vanessa Matz is calling on the federal government to also start discussions with major retailers and Amazon to postpone “Black Friday” to a later date, similar to what the French government has undertaken.

    This day of sales and promotional offers takes place next Friday when non-essential shops are closed to the public and are only accessible online. It is likely to give an advantage to the major brands and online trading companies to the detriment of traditional shops, the MP fears.

    “Already in ordinary times, this day is a tribute to over-consumption and is full of so-called tempting offers. But here, in the current context, are we going to put an extra layer on our businesses to strangle them? The Belgian government could also negotiate a postponement of the date and offer a strong support measure,” she explained to Belga News Agency

    This postponement should, according to her, ideally take place one week after the reopening of the shops, on a date that has not yet been fixed.

    By chance, it is on Friday 27 November that a new consultation committee is to be held during which the measure to close non-essential shops is to be evaluated.

    Black Friday attracts many consumers. According to the figures cited by Matz, last year the number of online transactions on Black Friday increased by 25% compared to a normal Friday.

    The Brussels Times