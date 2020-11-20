 Belgium urged to move ‘Black Friday’ until after lockdown

Belgium’s government is facing calls to postpone the looming sales heavy Black Friday after the suggestion it would give further advantage to online stores due to the lockdown.

MP Vanessa Matz is calling on the federal government to also start discussions with major retailers and Amazon to postpone “Black Friday” to a later date, similar to what the French government has undertaken.

This day of sales and promotional offers takes place next Friday when non-essential shops are closed to the public and are only accessible online. It is likely to give an advantage to the major brands and online trading companies to the detriment of traditional shops, the MP fears.

“Already in ordinary times, this day is a tribute to over-consumption and is full of so-called tempting offers. But here, in the current context, are we going to put an extra layer on our businesses to strangle them? The Belgian government could also negotiate a postponement of the date and offer a strong support measure,” she explained to Belga News Agency

This postponement should, according to her, ideally take place one week after the reopening of the shops, on a date that has not yet been fixed.

By chance, it is on Friday 27 November that a new consultation committee is to be held during which the measure to close non-essential shops is to be evaluated.

Black Friday attracts many consumers. According to the figures cited by Matz, last year the number of online transactions on Black Friday increased by 25% compared to a normal Friday.

The Brussels Times