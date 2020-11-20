   
Five jailed after rape filmed in Brussels B&B
Friday, 20 November, 2020
    Five jailed after rape filmed in Brussels B&B

    Friday, 20 November 2020
    Five men have been arrested under suspicion of their part in the rape of a young woman which appeared in a video posted on social media at the beginning of the month.

    Images of a suspected rape surfaced on social media at the beginning of November, showing five to eight men using nitrous oxide and having sex with a young woman, according to information from the Brussels public prosecutor’s office published in local media.

    Over the days following an appeal for information by Balance Ton Willy’ – a Twitter page for victims of sexual violence – information began to come in about the identities. The plea by the brother of the victim saw several people share screenshots of the social media accounts of the suspected perpetrators.

    “We can confirm that an investigation has been opened by the police after the images appeared online,” Sarah Durant of the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office told Bruzz at the time. On suspect was quick to hand himself in.

    As of today, five suspects have been arrested and are currently in pre-trial detention, the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office announced.

