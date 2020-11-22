   
Coronavirus: Continued turnover losses have businesses worried
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 22 November, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Macron wants to end the “uncertainty”...
Belgians travelling to Spain need to show proof...
Coronavirus: Continued turnover losses have businesses worried...
We need to talk about harassment in the...
Antwerp dad and daredevil baby make headline news...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 22 November 2020
    Coronavirus: Macron wants to end the “uncertainty”
    Belgians travelling to Spain need to show proof of a negative coronavirus test
    Coronavirus: Continued turnover losses have businesses worried
    We need to talk about harassment in the European Commission
    Antwerp dad and daredevil baby make headline news in US
    Coronavirus: FDA authorises Regeneron treatment
    Police break up lockdown party, arrest 3 in massive operation in Luxembourg Province
    Elon Musk now world’s third richest man, after Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates
    Covid-19: Patients in hospital will go below 5,000 this week
    Police officer injured following intervention of a man not wearing a mask
    Survey: Seven in ten self-employed are under stress
    Coronavirus: Eleven vaccine trials now in final phase
    Police will enforce corona-rules at Christmas, says minister
    EU auditors publish first ever report on the performance of the EU budget
    Police arrest jogger who stabbed Jack Russell to death
    Ombudsman: Think twice before booking a holiday this spring
    Coronavirus: Prime Minister advises Belgians not to go skiing
    Brexit could lead to revival of paramilitaries in Northern Ireland, commission warns
    Woman falls from 5th floor at illegal lockdown party in Brussels
    Smart cameras could be installed to catch ‘texting’ drivers
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Continued turnover losses have businesses worried

    Sunday, 22 November 2020
    © Belga

    Belgian businesses continue to report turnover losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with their gross sales dropping by 17% in November.

    While this was three points higher than in August to September, it was below the huge drop in sales that resulted from the Spring lockdown, according to the Economic Risk Management Group (ERMG).

    Businesses polled said they expected an average drop of 12% in turnover in 2021, and they continue to be worried. At 6.9 out of 10, concern among businesses is comparable to levels reached during the first lockdown, with the outlook remaining gloomy with regard to investment and jobs.

    Moreover, while, in October, 8% of businesses felt they would probably go bankrupt in the next few weeks or months, in November, 12% see this as probable or highly probable.

    The ERMG noted, in its the 15th survey since March, that regional differences in the effects of the COVID-19 crisis on businesses have been reduced, but the impact was still highest in Brussels.

    Some 5,631 companies and independents responded to the survey, whose results were released on Tuesday.

    The sectors worst affected in the Spring again reported the highest turnover losses. “These are the non-food retail sector, real estate, the hospitality industry and the arts, shows and recreational services,” the ERMG noted.

    The hospitality industry and the events and recreational sector continue to be hardest hit, with losses estimated at 66% and 77% respectively.

    “In these two sectors, this turnover loss is, however, a little lower than in the Spring (especially in the hospitality sector), which perhaps results from more intensive use of online sales and orders,” the ERMG noted.

    While the situation is generally less dire in other sectors, their prospects, both for this quarter and for next year, are also dim.

    The Brussels Times