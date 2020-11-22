   
Belgians travelling to Spain need to show proof of a negative coronavirus test
Sunday, 22 November, 2020
    All Belgians wanting to travel to Spain will need to show proof of a negative coronavirus test, from Monday 23 November, according to Belgium’s federal public foreign affairs service.

    The coronavirus test must be carried out a maximum of 72 hours in advance.

    Anyone arriving to Spain from a so called ‘high-risk’ area, regardless of nationality, must be able to show a recent negative coronavirus result, whether through the port or an airport.

    At the moment, Spain considers Belgium to be a high-risk area. Belgians wanting to travel there will need to register online via a form where they will have to upload the proof of the negative test. Travellers will then receive a QR code which is required upon arrival.

    If, the online form has not been carried out electronically, physical proof of the negative test, written in Spanish or English, will however also be accepted.

    It is the responsibility of the airline companies to verify that their passengers have filled in the required form before boarding.

    Belgium’s Foreign Affairs have Spain as a red zone, and that it is therefore strongly advised not to travel to this country.

    All travellers returning from a red zone need to complete a self-assessment questionnaire. On the basis of the answers, the traveller will be informed whether or not they need to quarantine for 10 days.

    The Brussels Times