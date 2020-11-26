EuroMillions: After massive 120 million euro jackpot, winner keeps his promises

Steve Thompson, a 43-year-old Briton, hit the EuroMillions jackpot last year, pocketing €120 million euro.

But rather than stupidly spending the massive sum, the lucky winner has decided together with his wife Lenka to honour several promises, SudInfo reports.

After winning the money, Steve had announced that he would take the opportunity to help those close to him, and support causes that are dear to him. Promises since kept as he has amongst other, transferred sums to help his town’s local cricket club and donated money to the school his son attends.

Despite his wealth, Steve has remained true to himself. “He’s not the type of person who wants recognition for what he does. When he won, he said he would help his loved ones and his community. He kept his promises,” a relative told the Sun.

Still keeping it simple, Steve bought himself a second-hand Volkswagen and a Volvo XC90 to his wife, and the family still lives in their modest home in Sussex, England.

The Brussels Times