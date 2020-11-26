   
EuroMillions: After massive 120 million euro jackpot, winner keeps his promises
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 26 November, 2020
Latest News:
EuroMillions: After massive 120 million euro jackpot, winner...
‘No lonely Christmas’: Belgium urged to temporarily relax...
200,000 Belgians receive disability allowance...
Belgium in Brief: (Not) Alone For Christmas?...
How Belgium’s neighbouring countries are handling Christmas...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 26 November 2020
    EuroMillions: After massive 120 million euro jackpot, winner keeps his promises
    ‘No lonely Christmas’: Belgium urged to temporarily relax measures
    200,000 Belgians receive disability allowance
    Belgium in Brief: (Not) Alone For Christmas?
    How Belgium’s neighbouring countries are handling Christmas
    Covid-19 mutation in mink surfaces in France and Poland
    Man arrested for death threat to Belgium’s Prime Minister
    Belgian cinemas eye reopening before Christmas
    Prices set to increase for petrol at the pump
    Belgian Holocaust survivor music lifts neighbours spirit during pandemic
    Belgium stays top of FIFA world ranking, ahead of World Cup draw
    Belgium surpasses 16,000 coronavirus deaths
    Belgium to receive €5 billion from EU’s post-coronavirus recovery fund
    Extradition sought in 29-year-old political murder case
    Study throws light on suicides among the over-45s
    Belgian lockdown saw rise in work commutes by bike
    EU recovery fund: Frugal Five not as frugal anymore
    Bars and restaurants pay rights for music that never played
    Football legend Diego Maradona dies of cardiac arrest
    ‘Period poverty’: Belgium called on to make menstrual products free
    View more
    Share article:

    EuroMillions: After massive 120 million euro jackpot, winner keeps his promises

    Thursday, 26 November 2020
    © Belga

    Steve Thompson, a 43-year-old Briton, hit the EuroMillions jackpot last year, pocketing €120 million euro.

    But rather than stupidly spending the massive sum, the lucky winner has decided together with his wife Lenka to honour several promises, SudInfo reports.

    After winning the money, Steve had announced that he would take the opportunity to help those close to him, and support causes that are dear to him. Promises since kept as he has amongst other, transferred sums to help his town’s local cricket club and donated money to the school his son attends.

    Despite his wealth, Steve has remained true to himself. “He’s not the type of person who wants recognition for what he does. When he won, he said he would help his loved ones and his community. He kept his promises,” a relative told the Sun.

    Still keeping it simple, Steve bought himself a second-hand Volkswagen and a Volvo XC90 to his wife, and the family still lives in their modest home in Sussex, England.

    The Brussels Times