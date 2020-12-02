   
Dutch police arrest fleeing Belgian driver with €1.2 million in cash
Wednesday, 02 December, 2020
    Dutch police arrest fleeing Belgian driver with €1.2 million in cash

    Wednesday, 02 December 2020
    © BENOIT DOPPAGNE - BELGA

    Police in the Netherlands detained a Belgian driver who had stashed over a million euros in cash hidden in his car and who nearly ran over an officer in his attempt to flee.

    The 29-year-old unidentified man was arrested in The Hague after an unmarked police vehicle attempted to carry out an inspection.

    Since the officers were patrolling in civilian clothing, the diver initially refused to comply with their orders even after they had shown him their police IDs.

    When the man continued to refuse to open his vehicle for the police, one officer stood in front of the vehicle in an attempt to prevent the man from escaping.

    The driver nevertheless attempted to flee and accelerated in the direction of the police officer, who barely managed to jump out of the way, triggering a police chase.

    Officers eventually managed to catch up with the driver, blocking his car and detaining the driver, Het Nieuwsblad reports.

    While inspecting the vehicle, the officers found €1.2 million in banknotes hidden in a compartment in the vehicle.  The man could be charged with money laundering and with attempted manslaughter.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times