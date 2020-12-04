Supermarkets will adapt opening hours during Christmas holidays...

Belgium’s major supermarket chains will adapt their opening hours for the upcoming Christmas holidays, hoping to spread out the influx of customers as they expect a bigger rush than usual in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some chains have urged not to wait until the last moment to buy products that have a long shelf-life. Supermarkets are facing higher-than normal pressure as restaurants have been forced to close as part of current coronavirus measures.

With that, here’s what each chain’s opening hours will look like.

Colruyt stores will open from 8:00 AM (as opposed to 8:30) on 23, 24, 30 and 31 December. In addition, they will close two hours earlier, at 6:00 PM, on Christmas Even and New Year’s Eve. Finally, Colruyt staff had already been promised an extra day off on 2 January.

Delhaize shops will open from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM on 23 and 30 December, and from 7:00 to 5:00 PM on 24 and 31 December. In addition, 34 Delhaize stores will be open on 27 December and 3 January.

Carrefour supermarkets will open from 8:00 AM until their regular closing times from 21 through 31 December. On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, however, they will close at 5:00 PM. Finally, they will be open from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM on 20 December.

Aldi supermarkets will close at 5:00 PM instead of 7:00 PM on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and Albert Heijn stores will do the same.

So will Lidl, whose stores will be open on those days from 8:30 AM. Their stores will also be open on Sundays 20 and 27 December.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times