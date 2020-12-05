   
Coronavirus deaths drive Belgium’s mortality figures upward
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 05 December, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus deaths drive Belgium’s mortality figures upward...
Coronavirus: Police issue 165 curfew tickets per day...
Coronavirus costs schools over 50 euros extra per...
The mind of József Szájer...
Rare infectious disease on the rise among children...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 05 December 2020
    Coronavirus deaths drive Belgium’s mortality figures upward
    Coronavirus: Police issue 165 curfew tickets per day
    Coronavirus costs schools over 50 euros extra per child
    The mind of József Szájer
    Rare infectious disease on the rise among children due to COVID-19
    Moody downgrades Flanders and Wallonia amidst Coronavirus economic impact
    Belgium announces troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021
    Programme has €800,000 for insects-as-food projects
    Muslim Executive responds to accusations of espionage
    Belgian companies circumvent arms embargo to Turkey
    Covid-19: More than six million tests have been carried out
    Language website sees boom in visitors during lockdown
    Covid epidemic has hit numbers involved in volunteer sector
    Belgium now has 5th lowest coronavirus infection rate in Europe
    Brussels’ kilometre tax plan faces criticism from Flanders and Wallonia
    Brussels launches colour-coded tool to limit crowding in Rue Neuve
    Supermarkets will adapt opening hours during Christmas holidays
    Basic-Fit called out for charging members despite coronavirus lockdown
    Belgium has ‘no solid plan’ for a third wave, expert warns
    Brussels opens its first pet cemetery
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus deaths drive Belgium’s mortality figures upward

    Saturday, 05 December 2020

    Some 111,034 deaths were registered in Belgium between 1 January and 22 November this year, according to Het Nieuwsblad, Gazet van Antwerpen and het Belang van Limburg newspapers.

    This was way above the annual average of 97,377 deaths registered in recent years and the difference – 13.657 – is close to the number of people who died from the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) during the same period.

    “Up to the 22nd of November, 15,522 persons succombed to COVID-19,” said biostatistician Geert Molenberghs (KU Leuven/UHasselt). “People who died as a result of a Coronavirus infection would not have died immediately in normal times.”

    Of the extra 13,657 deaths, 6,719 were men and 6,938 women.

    A total of 6,088 had been living in Flanders, 5,896 in Wallonia and 1,614 in Brussels. Since Flanders is the region with the largest population, there were relatively more deaths in the first 11 months of the year in the south of the country.

    The Brussels Times