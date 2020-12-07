   
Belgium to check if returning travellers are quarantining
Monday, 07 December, 2020
    Belgium to check if returning travellers are quarantining

    Belgium will start checking if returning travellers quarantine and get tested during the end-of-year period, according to Karine Moykens, head of the Interfederal Testing & Tracing Committee.

    “From 18 December, we will actually check [if people follow the rules],” Moykens told SudInfo. “This may not have been the case in August, but it is now. We have the staff for it.”

    People returning to Belgium after a stay of more than 48 hours abroad are still required to fill out a Passenger Locator Form (PLF).

    Related News:

     

    When returning from a red zone, travellers will be asked to quarantine for seven days, and will receive a code to be tested on the seventh day.

    Currently, almost the whole of Europe is a red zone, meaning that travelling without quarantining and/or getting tested will be almost impossible this Christmas.

    “When we see that travellers have activated the code, and have had a test, they receive a text message to thank them,” Moykens said. “If not, we will call to tell them.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times