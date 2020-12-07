Belgium to check if returning travellers are quarantining

Belgium will start checking if returning travellers quarantine and get tested during the end-of-year period, according to Karine Moykens, head of the Interfederal Testing & Tracing Committee.

“From 18 December, we will actually check [if people follow the rules],” Moykens told SudInfo. “This may not have been the case in August, but it is now. We have the staff for it.”

People returning to Belgium after a stay of more than 48 hours abroad are still required to fill out a Passenger Locator Form (PLF).

When returning from a red zone, travellers will be asked to quarantine for seven days, and will receive a code to be tested on the seventh day.

Currently, almost the whole of Europe is a red zone, meaning that travelling without quarantining and/or getting tested will be almost impossible this Christmas.

“When we see that travellers have activated the code, and have had a test, they receive a text message to thank them,” Moykens said. “If not, we will call to tell them.”

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times