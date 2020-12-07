   
Police shut down two lockdown parties with College of Europe students
Monday, 07 December, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The police have stopped two separate lockdown parties in violation of the federal coronavirus measures at the College of Europe in Bruges last weekend.

    On Friday evening, several people, including College of Europe students, were caught during a Sinterklaas party. “The students present were not wearing face masks and social distance was not respected,” police spokesperson Lien Depoorter told Het Laatste Nieuws.

    On top of that, another group of students from the College were present at another lockdown party in a residential building of the college, reports a local newspaper.

    “A dozen or so students started fleeing. At both addresses, 16 official reports were drawn up,” said Depoorter.

    In June, students from the College of Europe also came into disrepute when they threw a party with over a hundred people, and provoked and insulted the police when they arrived on the scene.

    A few weeks ago, the police had to act in one of the residences for gatherings. In September, hundreds of College of Europe students had to be quarantined after a whole series of Covid-19 infections.

    As this was not the first time there were issues regarding the coronavirus regulations, according to police chief Dirk Van Nuffel, the College of Europe itself will also be sent an official report.

    “It is the organisation itself that is responsible for compliance with the coronavirus directives,” he said. “Clear communication with the students, who say they only hold parties in their own bubble, is essential.”

    “When we arrive, it always leads to endless discussions, and some people start running,” Van Nuffel said. “It is abundantly clear that they are not only sticking to their bubbles. This really has to stop now.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times