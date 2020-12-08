   
Mysterious monolith spotted on Belgian potato field
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 08 December, 2020
Latest News:
Chinese Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine is 97% effective, Bio...
Mysterious monolith spotted on Belgian potato field...
Belgium in Brief: No, You Still Can’t Have...
STIB offers to broadcast Christmas wishes through Brussels...
Flemish universities remain in code red through February...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 08 December 2020
    Chinese Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine is 97% effective, Bio Farma says
    Mysterious monolith spotted on Belgian potato field
    Belgium in Brief: No, You Still Can’t Have A Sex Party
    STIB offers to broadcast Christmas wishes through Brussels
    Flemish universities remain in code red through February
    Cars partially allowed back in Bois de la Cambre in compromise deal
    Relaxations over Christmas would start Belgium’s third wave, warns Van Ranst
    Brussels Airlines sees slight increase in bookings
    Measures will still be in force ‘by Easter’ if lockdown parties don’t stop
    90-year-old woman becomes first person to receive Covid-19 vaccine
    Covid-19: hospital patients continue to rise in Belgium
    ‘It’s V-Day’: UK starts vaccinations against Covid-19
    Flemish restaurants offer cheap takeaway menus for holidays
    Hairdressers to ask Belgian PM for earlier reopening on Tuesday
    Police shut down two lockdown parties with College of Europe students
    Antwerp warns of tougher crackdown on lockdown gatherings
    Belgium makes quarantine mandatory for all red-zone travellers again
    Electricity prices reach record high in Belgium
    ‘Appalling’: abuse in Flemish daycares often goes unsanctioned
    Police shuts down sex party in Limburg
    View more
    Share article:

    Mysterious monolith spotted on Belgian potato field

    Tuesday, 08 December 2020
    Illustration picture shows the first monolith, sighted in the US state of Utah. Credit: Original image taken by Patrickamackie2 (Patrick A. Mackie) Cropped and colour adjusted by Chainwit/Wikimedia Commons

    An object resembling a mysterious monolith whose recent appearances in remote areas in the US and Europe have sparked curiosity and speculation has now popped up on potato field in northern Belgium.

    It remains unclear who placed the mirrored rectangle in the middle of a muddy field in Baasrode, in the northern city of Dendermonde, East Flanders.

    The event on Tuesday spurred local interest, with media reporting “astonished reactions” from passers-by who ran into the glimmery item.

    While it was described as “less impressive,” online speculation was also rife on whether monolith erected in the middle of the Flemish field shared anything more than a flawed resemblance to other sightings reported in far-fetched areas around the world.

    A first of several ephemeral appearances was reported at the start of December in the desertic southwestern US state of Utah, where a clear-cut glimmery pillar drew in droves of curious onlookers before disappearing.

    The discovery was quickly followed by other monolith appearances in California and later in Europe, in Romania and in the British Isle of Wright, which also vanished, some overnight, some temporarily, frustrating locals’ investigative attempts.

    Most recently, hikers in the Netherlands also reported seeing a “mysterious grey pillar” was also reported in the De Kiekenberg natural reserve.

    After an initial wave of wonder and speculation, an anonymous artists collective came forward to claim ownership of the Utah monolith, but mystery continues to shroud the appearance of the copycats that followed.

    The dented surface on the more flimsy-looking exemplary in Baasrode has not failed to spur local fascination, with many on social media sharing the news and offering their take on who placed the object in the middle of the potato field and exchanging jokes over “the strangeness of this year’s Christmas trees.

    As world fascination continues to swirl around past appearances, any chance for otherwordly speculation around the Belgian copy was squashed as local media noted that the presence of several footprints and of nails holding the panels together made it hard to suggest that the glimmery pillar was anything more than a man-made contraption.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times