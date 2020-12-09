Brussels-North police zone will test bodycams from January...

The Brussels-North police zone (Schaerbeek, Saint-Josse-ten-Noode and Evere) will start testing the bodycams in January 2021.

The Brussels-North zone has eight bodycams of different models, which were all purchased in 2020, according to police spokesperson, Audrey Dereymaeker.

The agreements to enter the test phase were given by the communal councils of Schaerbeek, Saint-Josse-ten-Noode and Evere, between September and November.

“We are now finalising the legal analysis, the analysis of operational risks, and meetings are happening to settle the final logistical and practical details,” Dereymaeker told the Belga press agency.

The test phase will likely be spread out over a period of one to two months.

According to the latest discussions, the bodycams will likely be tested by four or five police patrols, linked in particular to the intervention and traffic services.

The Brussels Times