UK travel to EU banned from 1 January under Covid-Brexit rules

Non-essential travel from the United Kingdom to the European Union will no longer be allowed as of 1 January due to the coronavirus restrictions set in place as a result of Brexit.

While travel had been allowed – within reason – until the end of the Brexit transition period, that will no longer be the case from next year due to the UK no longer falling under rules allowing it.

This change would instead see the UK facing current EU rules banning non-essential travel outside the EU and EEA, with exceptions allowed only for a few countries with low coronavirus figures, such as Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

As it stands, there are no plans to extend that to the UK, with the decision purely in the hands of the council, a commission spokesperson told the Guardian.

Additionally, Norway, as a Schengen-associated state, has also confirmed it will not allow UK visitors from 1 January, the Financial Times reports.

People from the UK would still be able to enter for what are considered essential reasons, mainly for work, studies, urgent family reasons and transit. These rules will also not apply to EU nationals living in the UK.

However, in theory, EU member states can choose not to follow recommendations made by the European council meaning they could implement provisions allowing travel.

The Brussels Times