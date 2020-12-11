   
Things will now get better or worse, that’s up to us, Van Gucht says
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 11 December, 2020
Latest News:
Things will now get better or worse, that’s...
‘Hardest-hit’ temporarily unemployed workers get €10 daily premium...
Leaving Belgium for Christmas: what are the rules...
GSK-Sanofi delay Covid-19 vaccine due to setback...
EU climate agreement: Flemish government is not on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 11 December 2020
    Things will now get better or worse, that’s up to us, Van Gucht says
    ‘Hardest-hit’ temporarily unemployed workers get €10 daily premium
    Leaving Belgium for Christmas: what are the rules
    GSK-Sanofi delay Covid-19 vaccine due to setback
    EU climate agreement: Flemish government is not on board
    Belgium needs ‘short strict lockdown’ now, expert warns
    Flying drones over gardens to control people ‘goes too far,’ warn politicians
    Over 600,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Belgium
    Colruyt gets the go-ahead for sea-farm off Nieuwpoort
    Coronavirus: Belgium gets new group of expert advisors
    VRT will police its own neutrality under new agreement
    Event ‘without white people’ by Brussels feminist collective sparks controversy
    Drug driving police bust swell in Brussels with use of new saliva test
    Second mysterious monolith appears in Belgium
    Brussels loses bid to host new EU cybersecurity hub
    Brexit: bad deal would be worse than no deal, Belgian PM warns
    Flanders’ latest rules for Christmas explained
    Dutch doctors warn of rise in avocado-related injuries
    Brussels and Wallonia extend 10 PM curfew until 15 January
    Study: One in four people on sick leave are suffering burnout
    View more
    Share article:

    Things will now get better or worse, that’s up to us, Van Gucht says

    Friday, 11 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    As Belgium’s coronavirus curve has stagnated, things will now get better or worse, and it is up to us which one it will be, health officials said during a press conference on Friday.

    “In recent weeks, we have all managed to lower [Belgium’s] coronavirus figures from the highest in Europe to one of the lowest in Europe,” said virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht. “Unfortunately, however, the current plateau we have reached is too high and unsafe.”

    “The curve will soon choose a side: downwards or upwards,” he said. “The cards are in our hands. It will now be a matter of perseverance. It is up to us.”

    Related News:

     

    Due to the cold and wet weather of the last two weeks, people spend more time inside, according to Van Gucht, who called on everyone to only meet with their one chosen close contact indoors.

    “Clearly, this weather plays into the hands of the virus, which spreads much more easily indoors,” Van Gucht said, referring to the roughly 200 hospital admissions and 2,000 confirmed Covid-19 infections per day.

    The coming winter months will be the hardest, Van Gucht said, stressing the importance of good ventilation in places where people gather, such as in the workplace.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times