   
The better we follow the rules, the sooner they can relax, Belgian PM urges
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 11 December, 2020
Latest News:
Brexit: Can UK expats return to Belgium after...
The better we follow the rules, the sooner...
Brexit: Eurostar terminal in Brussels will be modified...
Coronavirus: Antwerp allows more shops to open on...
Post-holiday quarantines will be a ‘problem’, Belgian business...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 11 December 2020
    Brexit: Can UK expats return to Belgium after 1 January?
    The better we follow the rules, the sooner they can relax, Belgian PM urges
    Brexit: Eurostar terminal in Brussels will be modified for customs needs
    Coronavirus: Antwerp allows more shops to open on Sunday
    Post-holiday quarantines will be a ‘problem’, Belgian business groups warn
    European Council ends in unanimity after watering down rule of law conditionality
    Belgium gains €5.1 billion from revival of EU recovery plan
    AstraZeneca to test combination with Russian Covid-19 vaccine
    Young whale with broken jaw washed up on Belgian beach
    UK shortens quarantine period for arrivals to 10 days
    Coronavirus has scrapped over 100,000 student jobs in Belgium
    Duvel and Pfizer vaccine made using the same groundwater
    Lufthansa CEO threatens to fire 1,000 pilots
    College of Europe closes communal spaces after lockdown parties
    Research: It takes 203 genes to make a human face
    Belgium in Brief: A Bird? A Plane? A Drone
    Things will now get better or worse, that’s up to us, Van Gucht says
    ‘Hardest-hit’ temporarily unemployed workers get €10 daily premium
    Leaving Belgium for Christmas: what are the rules
    GSK-Sanofi delay Covid-19 vaccine due to setback
    View more
    Share article:

    The better we follow the rules, the sooner they can relax, Belgian PM urges

    Friday, 11 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The better everyone respects Belgium’s measures to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, the sooner they can be relaxed, said Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

    Even though virologist Marc Van Ranst on Friday morning stated that it was almost impossible to rule out additional restrictions if nothing changes soon, De Croo pointed to the importance of sticking to the rules already in force.

    Van Ranst, who is part of the government’s new expert group, pointed out that Belgium is once again heading for an R-number higher than 1, meaning the epidemic would be growing again.

    The figures have dropped “very fast over the last six weeks,” De Croo told VTM News on Friday. “That shows that the sacrifices we are asking for are producing results. Now we must persevere, all of us together.”

    Related News:

     

    “In the meantime, I have just one appeal: we can all make sure that this R-number goes down. And that is by sticking to the rules: keeping our distance, not visiting people and being very careful,” he added. “We should not wait for a decision to change our behaviour.”

    The thresholds of 800 infections and 75 hospital admissions per day before relaxations can be announced, however, are still far off if the figures continue to evolve at this rate.

    At the end of next week, there will be a Consultative Committee, where we will look at the figures,” De Croo concluded.

    On Friday morning, professor and dean of the health faculty at VUB Dirk Devroey, warned that Belgium urgently needed a “short, strict lockdown” to properly get the figures down again.

    “At this rate, we will only reach the 800 mark in 14 weeks,” he said. “Without additional measures, we will not contain the virus and someone still dies from Covid-19 every 14 minutes in our country.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times