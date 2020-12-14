   
Porn broadcast onto Leuven wall by hijacked projector
Monday, 14 December, 2020
    Porn broadcast onto Leuven wall by hijacked projector

    Monday, 14 December 2020
    The provincial government headquarters in Leuven. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Explicit images looming over a Leuven neighbourhood have caused quite a stir, after a city projector was hijacked and used to broadcast pornography.

    Police in Leuven are searching for the perpetrators after explicit images were broadcast onto a building in Leuven last night using a city projector – usually reserved for projecting messages on the wall of the Provincial government headquarters.

    While the images were quickly stopped by the police, a number of residents had already seen the change, and the perpetrators were nowhere to be found.

    “The youths were caught by witnesses, they ran away, but we have a good description of the perpetrators,” the police said, adding that an investigation is being carried out on site.

    “An official report has been drawn up and, if possible, it will be followed up for sexual offences,” the police added.

    The Brussels Times

     