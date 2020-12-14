Woman dies in Antwerp stabbing...

A woman in the Antwerp district of Hoboken has died after being stabbed on Monday morning, Gazet van Antwerpen (GVA) reports and the public prosecutor’s office confirmed.

The woman was rushed to the hospital but did not survive, various media report.

An underage boy – the woman’s son according to Het Nieuwsblad and GVA – reportedly tried to intervene in the stabbing and suffered light injuries.

The woman’s partner has been arrested, according to the prosecutor’s office, though the motive for the stabbing is still under investigation.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times