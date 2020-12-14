Belgian police shut down 50-people cross-border sex party...

Belgian police shut down a sex party with over 50 attendees, who all came from France, in the Belgian town of Virton in the Luxembourg province, as it violated the coronavirus measures.

The police officers reportedly found multiple people naked at what was a sex party for the 28th birthday of a French woman, who had rented a Belgian vacation house for the occasion.

Those present were said to have paid her €250 for an “all-in” party, including alcohol and the services of the escorts who were reportedly also present.

Additionally, one person was also charged for being in possession of nitrous oxide (laughing gas) and other drugs.

Police were notified twice about a party in a vacation house – opposite a hospital – in Saint-Mard with around 20 people. Upon arrival, however, they found around 50 people, all of whom were from France.

According to various newspapers, the property is owned by a Flemish man. However, he is said to have been unaware of the party, as the rent was arranged by a company.

All guests were fined €250 by police – the same amount they paid to participate.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times