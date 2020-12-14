   
Christmas holidays will not be extended for Flemish schools
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 14 December, 2020
Latest News:
Christmas holidays will not be extended for Flemish...
Dutch warned to stay out of Belgium as...
Belgian police shut down 50-people cross-border sex party...
Maggie De Block won’t apologise...
Coronavirus: Belgium starts rapid test pilot project on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 14 December 2020
    Christmas holidays will not be extended for Flemish schools
    Dutch warned to stay out of Belgium as lockdown looms
    Belgian police shut down 50-people cross-border sex party
    Maggie De Block won’t apologise
    Coronavirus: Belgium starts rapid test pilot project on Wednesday
    Belgium only tested 154 out of 110,000 red-zone travellers in November
    Woman dies in Antwerp stabbing
    Netherlands prepares for far-reaching coronavirus lockdown
    Everyone will suffer minor side effects from Covid-19 vaccination, Van Gucht says
    Belgium in Brief: Can Brits Come Back After Christmas? 
    Belgium’s top 20 cars of 2020
    2020 already Belgium’s deadliest year since WW2
    Curevac launches third clinical trial phase for Covid-19 vaccine
    Mobile Vikings bought by Proximus: ‘prices won’t increase’
    Lockdown ‘nightclub’ closed down in Brussels warehouse
    Porn broadcast onto Leuven wall by hijacked projector
    Do universities have a future after the coronavirus crisis?
    Over half of Brussels doesn’t want a Covid-19 vaccine in January
    Coronavirus: new daily cases continue to increase in Belgium
    Minister demands tougher fines for lockdown party organisers
    View more
    Share article:

    Christmas holidays will not be extended for Flemish schools

    Monday, 14 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Schools in Flanders will reopen on 4 January as planned, as Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts stated that he does not want to extend the Christmas holidays.

    The announcement came on Monday, following consultation with the education umbrella organisations and virologists.

    An extension of the end-of-year holidays as has been suggested by some experts and politicians, as well as the EU – which recommended to extend the school holidays as a “buffer period” to reduce transmission risks immediately after the festive season – would only increase the learning deficit, according to Weyts.

    Earlier this year, the autumn holidays were extended for three days, until 11 November, in an effort to reverse the rising coronavirus figures.

    “We have had strict safety measures in place for a very long time and schools are not the motor of the virus,” he said. “So, let us make sure that schools do not fall victim even more than they are today.”

    Related News:

     

    Additionally, the current measures for schools will certainly remain in force in the first two weeks after the holidays (until 15 January), meaning that school do not have to prepare for new measures during the Christmas holidays.

    Two days before the reopening, on Saturday 2 January, the education organisations will meet again for a new evaluation of the situation.

    They will then consider whether there will be a need for future restrictions in schools, or whether there could be more room for more contact education in the second and third grades of secondary education, for example.

    The choices people make during the Christmas holidays will have a big impact on schools at the start of next year, the education organisations stressed, calling on everyone to follow the measures properly and not to make trips abroad during the Christmas holidays if they are not strictly necessary.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times