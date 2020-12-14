Face masks made mandatory along Belgian coast during Christmas holidays

From 19 December, wearing a face mask on the seafront will be made mandatory again, according to West Flemish governor Carl Decaluwé.

As a lot of extra people are expected at the coast during the Christmas holidays, Decaluwé and the coastal mayors decided to re-introduce the measure, as they did during the autumn holidays.

Additionally, the governor also wants to strive for uniformity in the corona rules.

“According to the predictions, holiday homes will once again be busy and a lot of second homes will be expected at the sea,” said Decalué. “To guarantee safety, a face mask is therefore required.”

Anyone who takes part in sports on the sea dike, such as cycling or walking, does not have to wear one.

The rule will apply until 3 January.

