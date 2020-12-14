Belgian shops want extra measures as neighbouring countries lock down

Following the announcement of the closure of non-essential shops in Germany and the Netherlands, trade federation Comeos is requesting a consultation with the Belgian authorities.

The trade and services federation expects that some German and Dutch customers will cross the border in the coming days and weeks to shop in Belgium.

“The shops are taking all the necessary security measures to control the flow of customers and to enforce hygiene measures. But traders cannot do everything,” said Dominique Michel, CEO of Comeos.

“We are responsible for what happens in and in front of our shops. It is up to the local authorities and police zones to monitor the influx of customers on the streets and ensure that measures are respected,” he said.

The federation is therefore asking the police to organise additional checks if necessary, and the local authorities to provide additional stewards to manage the influx of customers.

Comeos emphasised that it is “at the disposal of the Interior Minister, and is asking for a coordinated approach over the coming weeks to ensure the safest purchasing conditions at all times.”

