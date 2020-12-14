   
Belgian shops want extra measures as neighbouring countries lock down
Monday, 14 December, 2020
    In the headlines
    Monday, 14 December 2020
    Belgian shops want extra measures as neighbouring countries lock down
    Face masks made mandatory along Belgian coast during Christmas holidays
    Why the Netherlands goes into strict lockdown, but Belgium doesn’t
    Moderna expects European vaccine approval on 12 January
    New coronavirus variant discovered in England
    Stricter Covid-19 measures would just hit rule followers, Marc Van Ranst warns
    Christmas holidays will not be extended for Flemish schools
    Dutch warned to stay out of Belgium as lockdown looms
    Belgian police shut down 50-people cross-border sex party
    Maggie De Block won’t apologise
    Coronavirus: Belgium starts rapid test pilot project on Wednesday
    Belgium only tested 154 out of 110,000 red-zone travellers in November
    Woman dies in Antwerp stabbing
    Netherlands prepares for far-reaching coronavirus lockdown
    Everyone will suffer minor side effects from Covid-19 vaccination, Van Gucht says
    Belgium in Brief: Can Brits Come Back After Christmas? 
    Belgium’s top 20 cars of 2020
    2020 already Belgium’s deadliest year since WW2
    Curevac launches third clinical trial phase for Covid-19 vaccine
    Mobile Vikings bought by Proximus: ‘prices won’t increase’
    View more
    Belgian shops want extra measures as neighbouring countries lock down

    Monday, 14 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Following the announcement of the closure of non-essential shops in Germany and the Netherlands, trade federation Comeos is requesting a consultation with the Belgian authorities.

    The trade and services federation expects that some German and Dutch customers will cross the border in the coming days and weeks to shop in Belgium.

    “The shops are taking all the necessary security measures to control the flow of customers and to enforce hygiene measures. But traders cannot do everything,” said Dominique Michel, CEO of Comeos.

    “We are responsible for what happens in and in front of our shops. It is up to the local authorities and police zones to monitor the influx of customers on the streets and ensure that measures are respected,” he said.

    The federation is therefore asking the police to organise additional checks if necessary, and the local authorities to provide additional stewards to manage the influx of customers.

    Comeos emphasised that it is “at the disposal of the Interior Minister, and is asking for a coordinated approach over the coming weeks to ensure the safest purchasing conditions at all times.”

    The Brussels Times