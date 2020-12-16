   
Brussels Airlines reveals cautious 2021 summer schedule
Wednesday, 16 December, 2020
    Brussels Airlines reveals cautious 2021 summer schedule

    Wednesday, 16 December 2020
    Credit: Brussels Airlines

    Brussels Airlines has officially revealed it’s planned vacation destinations for the 2021 summer season, after a difficult 2020 for the entire industry.

    Despite seeming a far way off, Belgians traditionally start booking their summer vacations in December and January, Brussels Airlines explains. The company hopes that 2021 will be marked by a resumption of travel after a difficult year 2020 for tourism and aviation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    “For our holidaymakers, we have already added a nice selection of summer destinations to our portfolio, meeting the demand we expect in the market” David Lyssens, Head of Network and Planning at Brussels Airlines announced on Wednesday. “With this, we show that we remain a strong player in the leisure market.”

    Flights will go to the Greek islands of Corfu, Kos, Crete (Heraklion), Rhodes and Zankynthos several times a week and, while more flights will serve the Spanish islands of Ibiza, Las Palmas, Mallorca and Tenerife.

    Additionally, Athens will see six flights a week, while several weekly flights will be operated to the Italian cities of Catania, Florence, Naples, Olbia and Palermo.

    Brussels Airlines will also fly to Dubrovnik and Split in Croatia next summer, twice and once a week respectively.

    “2020 was a very difficult year for tourism and aviation. We hope that in 2021, we will be able to expand our world again as we look forward to start travelling again,” added Lyssens.

    The full list can be seen below:

    Flights per week in peak (Jun-Sep)
    Spain
    Alicante 7
    Ibiza 3
    Las Palmas 3
    Malaga 15
    Mallorca 3
    Tenerife 4
    Valencia 5
    France
    Nice 21
    Greece
    Athens 6
    Corfu 2
    Kos 4
    Crete 8
    Rhodos 5
    Zakynthos 3
    Italy
    Bari 2
    Catania 2
    Florence 7
    Napoli 7
    Olbia 1
    Palermo 1
    Portugal
    Lisbon 14
    Faro 7
    Porto 14
    Croatia
    Dubrovnik 2
    Split 1

