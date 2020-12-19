How Belgium’s latest travel rules work...

While travelling abroad remains “strongly discouraged,” Belgium’s Consultative Committee decided to further restrict the rules for those who still want to cross the border.
Anyone who comes to Belgium after having been in a red zone – which is currently almost the whole of Europe – for more than 48 hours will now be considered a high-risk contact, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced on Friday.
Upon return after a trip, travellers returning from a red zone are required to quarantine for seven days, with a subsequent negative test result. “The police will also check if people are complying with the rules,” he said.
“At our borders and our airports, there will be strict checks to see whether people have filled out the Passenger Locator Form (PLF),” De Croo said.