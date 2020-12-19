   
Belgium could start relaxing measures by Easter, expert says
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 19 December, 2020
Latest News:
Boris Johnson announces tighter Christmas rules for England...
Belgium could start relaxing measures by Easter, expert...
WHO to study coronavirus’ origin in Wuhan ‘without...
Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s latest measures...
‘Fries stands and DJ set’: Police shut down...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 19 December 2020
    Boris Johnson announces tighter Christmas rules for England
    Belgium could start relaxing measures by Easter, expert says
    WHO to study coronavirus’ origin in Wuhan ‘without supervision’ from Beijing
    Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s latest measures
    ‘Fries stands and DJ set’: Police shut down 30-person company lockdown party
    Public transport inspectors can soon record Covid-19 violations
    UK still not ready for Brexit, parliamentary commission stresses
    Belgian regions will harmonise policies on immigration
    Vaccination campaign could pose a danger for private data
    How Belgium’s latest travel rules work
    Fleeing suspect seriously hurt as police raid drugs gang
    Belgium’s federal police start border controls from today
    Covid-19: Confinement leads to boom in Christmas card sales
    Belgium’s new Covid-19 patients rise for first time since 7 November
    Brexit: Flanders prepares emergency lorry-parking
    Vaccine prices: minister’s blunder could harm EU negotiating position
    Belgium tightens rules for incoming travel
    Belgium to tighten border crossing measures: Reports
    Switzerland tightens coronavirus measures from Tuesday
    EU to purchase over 20 million coronavirus rapid tests
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium could start relaxing measures by Easter, expert says

    Saturday, 19 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A “realistic date” for Belgium to start relaxing some coronavirus measures could be Easter, according to infectious disease expert Erika Vlieghe.

    While some are putting spring break (15 to 21 February) forward as a possible date for relaxations, Vlieghe said that will still be too early.

    “It sounds good to say that we can reopen everything once we have vaccinated the vulnerable groups. But it is not that simple,” she said in an interview with De Tijd.

    “Once we have [vaccinated] the residents and staff in residential care centres, we will be dealing with the whole group of people over 65 until well past March,” Vlieghe said.

    Related News:

     

    “Not only the very old people are in hospital, but also those in their forties, fifties or sixties. And then there are even younger people with underlying disorders,” she added.

    On top of that, everyone is assuming that the vaccines are as good as the studies promise, according to her.

    “I have confidence in that too, but we do not know how effective the vaccine will be in the longer term,” Vlieghe said, adding that we have to take into account that it could not work as well for a significant group of people, like the very elderly or people with immune problems.

    However, she stressed that this does not mean we have to wait until everyone has been vaccinated before the first measures can be relaxed.

    “It will be in stages, and always on the basis of the figures,” Vlieghe stressed. “But if you ask me if that can start during spring break, I think: that is too soon. Easter seems more realistic as an anchor point.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times