   
Boris Johnson announces tighter Christmas rules for England
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 19 December, 2020
Latest News:
Boris Johnson announces tighter Christmas rules for England...
Belgium could start relaxing rules by Easter, expert...
WHO to study coronavirus’ origin in Wuhan ‘without...
Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s latest measures...
‘Fries stands and DJ set’: Police shut down...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 19 December 2020
    Boris Johnson announces tighter Christmas rules for England
    Belgium could start relaxing rules by Easter, expert says
    WHO to study coronavirus’ origin in Wuhan ‘without supervision’ from Beijing
    Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s latest measures
    ‘Fries stands and DJ set’: Police shut down 30-person company lockdown party
    Public transport inspectors can soon record Covid-19 violations
    UK still not ready for Brexit, parliamentary commission stresses
    Belgian regions will harmonise policies on immigration
    Vaccination campaign could pose a danger for private data
    How Belgium’s latest travel rules work
    Fleeing suspect seriously hurt as police raid drugs gang
    Belgium’s federal police start border controls from today
    Covid-19: Confinement leads to boom in Christmas card sales
    Belgium’s new Covid-19 patients rise for first time since 7 November
    Brexit: Flanders prepares emergency lorry-parking
    Vaccine prices: minister’s blunder could harm EU negotiating position
    Belgium tightens rules for incoming travel
    Belgium to tighten border crossing measures: Reports
    Switzerland tightens coronavirus measures from Tuesday
    EU to purchase over 20 million coronavirus rapid tests
    View more
    Share article:

    Boris Johnson announces tighter Christmas rules for England

    Saturday, 19 December 2020
    © Belga

    The relaxation of the coronavirus measures for Christmas in the UK has been tightened again for England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday.

    From Sunday, new Tier 4 rules will be implemented in London and south-east England, including areas such as Kent, Essex and Bedfordshire, reports BBC.

    This means that people living in those areas have to stay at home, teleworking will be mandatory where possible, and people not being allowed to travel, except for school or work.

    Additionally, people will only be allowed to meet one other person in an open public space, and all non-essential shops will also have to close, as will hairdressers, nail bars, indoor gyms and other leisure facilities.

    For the rest of England, the so-called “Christmas Covid bubble” that allowed three households to mix for five days, has been cut short to only Christmas day.

    Everyone living in a Tier 4 zone will not be allowed to mix indoors with anyone who does not live under the same roof as them, reports The Guardian.

    The restrictions will remain in place for two weeks, and will be reviewed on 30 December.

    The measures follow a sharp rise in coronavirus infections in the area, driven by a new variant of the virus, according to Johnson.

    There is no evidence that this new variant makes people sicker or that it is more deadly, but it seems to be more infectious, possibly up to 70% more than the first version of the virus, he said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times