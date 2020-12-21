More than 3,000 fined for not wearing a mask on Belgian trains

More than 3,000 fines have already been issued to people not wearing masks on Belgian trains since they were made mandatory in May of this year, SNCB said on Monday.

Imposed by Securail for non-compliance, the €50 fine was implemented to ensure people stuck to the rules related to coronavirus both on in the station and on the train.

In general, teleworking and the virus has seen a dramatic drop in rail usage in Belgium. The number of passengers using the trains last week reached 47% of the total recorded during the same period in 2019.

The SNCB reminds that the MoveSafe application allows passengers to know the number of passengers on the train they would like to take.

The Brussels Times