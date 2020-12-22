   
Jos Hermans (96) will get Belgium’s first coronavirus vaccine
Tuesday, 22 December, 2020
    Tuesday, 22 December 2020
    © Belga

    Belgium’s first coronavirus vaccine will be given to 96-year-old Jos Hermans at the Sint-Pieter residential care centre in the municipality of Puurs in the Antwerp region.

    Hermans will receive the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine – also produced in Puurs – on 28 December.

    “We have chosen to administer the first vaccine to our oldest resident, Jos Hermans, 96 years old, who has been with us for six years. He has always adhered very strictly to the measures and fully supports the vaccine,” Fred Rogier, director of the Sint-Pieter residential care centre told De Morgen,

    A total of 4 nursing homes will receive the vaccine on Monday, one in Brussels, one in Wallonia, Flanders, and one in the German-speaking community.

    Speaking on the news, Mayor Koen Van den Heuvel announced that the city council is very proud, and is delighted that the first vaccine will be administered at the Sint-Pieter residential care centre in his municipality.

    After Hermans his 90 co-inhabitants will also be vaccinated on Monday.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times