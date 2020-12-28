Cyclist who kneed 5-year-old girl claims not to know he hit her

The man had reportedly called the girl’s parents to explain his version of the facts and asked them to withdraw their complaint. “We extracted a semblance of an apology from him, but no remorse,” said the girl’s father.
A video posted to Facebook shows the cyclist, somewhere in the vicinity of the Baraque Michel, extending his knee as the 5-year-old girl blocks his path, knocking the child to the side allowing him to pass.
The father pressed charges after the girl went to the hospital as she suffered from back pain and painful wrists, according to Het Nieuwsblad, though she reportedly has no fractures or other serious injuries.