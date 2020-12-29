   
Flanders gets 19 more average speed zones in 2021
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 29 December, 2020
Latest News:
Reinforced border checks for travellers returning this weekend...
Brussels ‘zone 30’: 5 things to know ahead...
Post-Brexit trade agreement will be signed on Wednesday...
Europe orders 100 million extra Pfizer vaccines...
Over 55,000 drivers caught speeding on Brussels ring...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 29 December 2020
    Reinforced border checks for travellers returning this weekend
    Brussels ‘zone 30’: 5 things to know ahead of 1 January
    Post-Brexit trade agreement will be signed on Wednesday
    Europe orders 100 million extra Pfizer vaccines
    Over 55,000 drivers caught speeding on Brussels ring since lower speed limit
    Yellow alert for slippery roads across Belgium
    Flanders gets 19 more average speed zones in 2021
    Spain to keep track of who refuses coronavirus vaccine
    Marc Van Ranst discussed becoming Belgium’s Health Minister
    Belgium in Brief: Hoping For Snow
    Raclette party in Police station sees Molenbeek chief suspended
    All returning residents should require a negative corona test, Belgian expert warns
    Disappointment over year-end premium for healthcare workers
    Dutch now want negative coronavirus test for most border crossings
    Antwerp laboratory becomes latest victim of cyber-attack
    Belgium’s daily average coronavirus infections drop below 2,000
    EMA unlikely to recommend AstraZeneca vaccine in January
    2021: Stand by for the post-Covid baby-boom
    European Commission accepts court ruling allowing ban on Jewish and Muslim slaughter
    Belgian Brits plan candle-lit vigil outside UK embassy
    View more
    Share article:

    Flanders gets 19 more average speed zones in 2021

    Tuesday, 29 December 2020
    A sign marking the start of an average speed check zone. Credit: Belga

    Flanders will add 19 average speed check zones in 2021, Flemish mobility minister Lydia Peeters announced on Tuesday.

    Six of these speed checks zones will be in the province of West Flanders, two in East Flanders, two in Flemish Brabant, three in the province of Antwerp and six in Limburg.

    These check zones are used “to increase road safety on roads where many speeding violations are committed,” Peeters said in a press release, calling the average speed checks “an efficient tool to avoid traffic accidents based on speeding” as the measurements are taken over a longer distance.

    “The number of accidents decreases considerably” in average speed check zones, “and research shows that people also keep to the speed limit much better before and after the controlled route,” Peeters said.

    In addition to the average speed check zones, Flanders will get more red light cameras and speed traps across the region.

    Related News

     

    While 76 average speed check zones are currently operational in Flanders, Wallonia only has two such zones at the moment.

    A third check zone is awaiting signs indicating its start and finish, and 22 others are in the process of being installed, at various stages of completion.

    Part of the delay is due to public prosecutors’ fear that they will be overwhelmed with files, according to Belga News Agency, causing reluctance to sign the necessary protocols.

    In addition, only two companies in Belgium are approved to certify the radars installed. “One of the two companies has seen its qualified staff resign,” said Valérie De Bue, the Walloon minister in charge of road safety. “The other company is located in the Antwerp area.”

    “It is understandable that this company, overloaded with all kinds of work, does not want to travel to Arlon, 400 kilometres round trip, for one or two radar certifications,” she said, adding that “it demands to group the certifications together, hence an additional delay.”

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times