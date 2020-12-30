Boris Johnson signs post-Brexit agreement with the EU...

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday signed the free trade agreement with the European Union to frame their trade relations after their historic break-up, which is due to come into force Thursday at 11:00 PM (midnight Belgian time).

This text, signed at Downing Street in front of the cameras, will mark “the beginning of a wonderful relationship between the United Kingdom and our friends and partners in the European Union,” said Johnson, according to images broadcast by the television channel Sky News, welcoming “an excellent agreement for our country”.

Also on Wednesday, in front of the members of the House of Commons who approved the text by a large majority, the British Prime Minister indicated that the United Kingdom would be “the best friend and ally” of the European Union.

The Conservative leader also said that he hoped the deal would “put an end to some of the resentment” and allow the British to “move on” after four and a half years of heartbreak following the June 2016 referendum.

The Brussels Times