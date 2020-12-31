   
Weather report: snow expected on last day of 2020
Thursday, 31 December, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Snow is expected in Belgium on Thursday, according to a forecast by Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    The snow is likely to fall in the south and the centre of Belgium, according to the RMI, with between 5 and 10 centimetres of snow expected in the Ardennes. Meanwhile, the north of Belgium can expect a heavy cloud cover and showers.

    Maximum temperatures will range from 0 degrees in the Ardennes to 5 degrees in the west of the country.

    During the night of New Year’s Eve, more snow could fall, and patches of ice may cause slippery roads across the country. Temperatures are expected to vary between -2 and 3 degrees at night.

    A code yellow warning for slippery roads is currently in place for most of the country, while the provinces of Liège, Namur and Luxembourg are currently in code orange.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times