Gasoline and diesel become cheaper from tomorrow...

The price of gasoline and diesel will go down on Friday, the Federal Public Economy Service (FPS Economy) announced on Thursday.

A litre of 95 (E 10) gasoline will cost €1.35, which is a drop of 0.7 cents, and a litre of 98 (E 5) gasoline will cost €1.415, or 0.8 cents less than before.

The price of diesel will drop by one cent to €1.393 per litre.

These price changes are the results of fluctuations in quotations of petroleum products and/or the bio-components inherent in their compositions on international markets.

The Brussels Times