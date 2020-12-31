Belgian girl who announces suicide on TikTok stopped by Spanish police

Spanish police intervened to save a Belgian minor living in Benidorm after she announced on TikTok that she intended to commit suicide.

Greece’s cybercrime division began an investigation when it detected the user, according to Spanish daily La Razón.

“After several steps, the Greek agents located the woman in [Spain] and reported the facts through the national units of Interpol to the International Cooperation Division of the National Police, in order to verify the veracity of the facts and the state of health of the user,” the Spanish National Police said.

Once it was verified that the facts were true, and what the girl’s state of health was, Spanish police took urgent measures and went to the girl’s address.

The girl reportedly had marks on her wrist and, with the agreement of her parents, was hospitalised.

For any questions about suicide, you can contact the Suicide Line anonymously on the toll-free number 1813 or at www.zelfmoord1813.be in Dutch, at 0800 32 123 in French, or at 02 648 40 14 in English.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times