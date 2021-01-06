EU approves Moderna Vaccine...

This news comes after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended granting conditional marketing authorisation for the vaccine earlier on Wednesday.
“Good news for our efforts to bring more Covid-19 vaccines to Europeans,” tweeted von der Leyen in a reaction to the announcement. “Now we are working at full speed to approve it and make it available in the EU.”
This news makes Moderna the second vaccine that can be used in Europe against the coronavirus after the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine was granted on 21 December.
By allowing the vaccine, the EU joins the United States, Canada and Israel, who have already granted authorisation.