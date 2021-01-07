Ryanair will run ‘few, if any’ flights to UK and Ireland during lockdown

Low-cost airline Ryanair has said it will drastically reduce the number of flights offered to the UK and Ireland after the announcement of reinforced measures to combat Covid-19.

Starting from the end of January, there will be almost no flights to the two countries, ‘if any’ at all, the airline said on Thursday. This plan will continue until ‘draconian’ measures are lifted, it added.

According to company predictions, Ryanair expects to serve just under 1.25 million passengers in January, a figure which could even drop to half a million in February and March.

“Ryanair will significantly cut its flight schedules from Thurs 21 Jan, which will result in few, if any, flights being operated to/from Ireland or the UK from the end of Jan until such time as these draconian travel restrictions are removed,” the statement reads.

“All customers affected by these further flight cancellations and further travel restrictions will receive emails advising them of their entitlements of free moves and/or refunds later today,” it adds.

