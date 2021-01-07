   
Reports of phishing nearly doubled in Belgium last year
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 January, 2021
Latest News:
Reports of phishing nearly doubled in Belgium last...
Four new bee species appeared in Belgium last...
Covid positive man spits at police, 24 officers...
Belgium says UK rushed vaccines, UK says otherwise...
Belgium unlikely to relax (or tighten) measures tomorrow...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 January 2021
    Reports of phishing nearly doubled in Belgium last year
    Four new bee species appeared in Belgium last year
    Covid positive man spits at police, 24 officers quarantined
    Belgium says UK rushed vaccines, UK says otherwise
    Belgium unlikely to relax (or tighten) measures tomorrow
    Snowfall continues in Belgium ahead of cold weekend
    Study: Pfizer vaccine causes more allergic reactions than flu vaccine
    What does EU approval of Moderna’s vaccine mean for Belgium?
    Police would ‘never’ react like this to BLM-protest, Democrats in Belgium say
    Port of Antwerp uses bat technology to test autonomous shipping
    Ryanair will run ‘few, if any’ flights to UK and Ireland during lockdown
    Brussels nursing home staff to get vaccine one week early
    Belgium in Brief: The News Didn’t Rest
    Heysel car park proposed as refuge for Brexit-blocked truckers
    Belgian kids channel ex-CFO found guilty of fraud worth millions
    ‘Disbelief,’ ‘Terrifying,’ ‘Astonishing’: Belgium reacts to US riots
    Trump promises ‘orderly transition’ of power to Joe Biden
    What to expect from the Consultative Committee on Friday
    Belgium’s green energy: 31% more solar and wind power in 2020
    Airbnb asked to work together with Belgium’s tax authorities
    View more
    Share article:

    Reports of phishing nearly doubled in Belgium last year

    Thursday, 07 January 2021
    Credit: Pixabay

    Nearly twice as many possible cases of phishing or internet fraud were reported in Belgium in 2020 as in 2019.

    In total, 3,225,234 emails were sent to Safeonweb, a website linked to Belgium’s centre for cyber security, in which people flagged suspicious messages, or more than 8,800 per day. Last year, 1.7 million such messages were flagged.

    The messages included 667,356 links related to phishing, fake web shops or other means of fraud, representing 7.8% of all links found in the emails.

    In addition, out of more than 26,000 attachments, 4,370 contained a computer virus.

    Related News

     

    While “cyber criminals seemed extra active during this corona crisis,” only a minority (45,195) of the messages that were sent on included keywords related to the coronavirus.

    Most messages were in fact “traditional” ones, as Safeonweb described it – messages related to parcels requiring extra shipping costs, for example.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times