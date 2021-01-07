   
Brussels hospitality sector is ‘dying a slow death,’ federation warns
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 January, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels hospitality sector is ‘dying a slow death,’...
France extends ban for UK travellers...
Belgium has procedures to protect parliament from riots,...
Facebook blocks Trump’s account ‘indefinitely’...
Reports of phishing nearly doubled in Belgium last...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 January 2021
    Brussels hospitality sector is ‘dying a slow death,’ federation warns
    France extends ban for UK travellers
    Belgium has procedures to protect parliament from riots, assures Chamber
    Facebook blocks Trump’s account ‘indefinitely’
    Reports of phishing nearly doubled in Belgium last year
    Four new bee species appeared in Belgium last year
    Covid positive man spits at police, 24 officers quarantined
    Belgium says UK rushed vaccines, UK says otherwise
    Belgium unlikely to relax (or tighten) measures tomorrow
    Snowfall continues in Belgium ahead of cold weekend
    Study: Pfizer vaccine causes more allergic reactions than flu vaccine
    What does EU approval of Moderna’s vaccine mean for Belgium?
    Police would ‘never’ react like this to BLM-protest, Democrats in Belgium say
    Port of Antwerp uses bat technology to test autonomous shipping
    Ryanair will run ‘few, if any’ flights to UK and Ireland during lockdown
    Brussels nursing home staff to get vaccine one week early
    Belgium in Brief: The News Didn’t Rest
    Heysel car park proposed as refuge for Brexit-blocked truckers
    Belgian kids channel ex-CFO found guilty of fraud worth millions
    ‘Disbelief,’ ‘Terrifying,’ ‘Astonishing’: Belgium reacts to US riots
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels hospitality sector is ‘dying a slow death,’ federation warns

    Thursday, 07 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The Brussels Horeca Federation is calling for help after a “horrible year” from the Brussels Regional government ahead of the Consultative Committee meeting on Friday.

    “Today you are letting us die a slow death,” the federations wrote in a statement to the Brussels government, which they are asking for an emergency meeting to support the sector.

    “Our Brussels hotels have lost more than 75% of their turnover, 80% of them are closed. Tourists have deserted the capital,” they added.

    “Our restaurateurs have seen their turnover fall by 80% and more than 90% for event caterers,” the statement continues. “More than 3,000 employees lost their jobs. We fear the loss of 10,000 jobs in 2021.”

    For the Federation, the aid of the Brussels government of about €20 million represents “a drop in the ocean compared to the losses suffered”.

    “The major restaurant companies, cafe owners, caterers, etc, only received the support of €7,000 per establishment. A micro-drop in a sea of debt and charges.”

    Additionally, loans were granted to some businesses during the reopening period and now have to be repaid. However, the hospitality sector is still at a standstill.

    The Brussels Times