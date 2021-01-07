Brussels hospitality sector is ‘dying a slow death,’ federation warns

The Brussels Horeca Federation is calling for help after a “horrible year” from the Brussels Regional government ahead of the Consultative Committee meeting on Friday.

“Today you are letting us die a slow death,” the federations wrote in a statement to the Brussels government, which they are asking for an emergency meeting to support the sector.

“Our Brussels hotels have lost more than 75% of their turnover, 80% of them are closed. Tourists have deserted the capital,” they added.

“Our restaurateurs have seen their turnover fall by 80% and more than 90% for event caterers,” the statement continues. “More than 3,000 employees lost their jobs. We fear the loss of 10,000 jobs in 2021.”

For the Federation, the aid of the Brussels government of about €20 million represents “a drop in the ocean compared to the losses suffered”.

“The major restaurant companies, cafe owners, caterers, etc, only received the support of €7,000 per establishment. A micro-drop in a sea of debt and charges.”

Additionally, loans were granted to some businesses during the reopening period and now have to be repaid. However, the hospitality sector is still at a standstill.

