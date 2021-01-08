Pfizer’s vaccine should also work against UK coronavirus variant, results show

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine should also be effective against two new variants of the coronavirus detected in the UK and South Africa, according to an initial analysis.

The analysis, in which the antibodies of 20 vaccinated people were analysed, was part of a study conducted by scientists at the University of Texas and the American pharmaceutical company.

According to the results of the study, the vaccine is likely to be 95% effective against the new variants.

Related News:

The results of this study have not yet been published in a professional journal and have not yet been verified by independent experts.

In December, different variants of the coronavirus were identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa that both seem to be more infectious than the virus that has been circulating until now.

The Brussels Times