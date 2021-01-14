France implements 6:00 PM curfew from Saturday...

From Saturday, a curfew will apply throughout France from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM to combat the coronavirus, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced at a press conference on Thursday evening.

In 25 of the country’s departments, this curfew measure was already in force. In the remaining 77 departments, the curfew started at 8:00 PM, but according to Castex that is no longer possible.

The situation in France is “under control, but fragile,” according to the government, which expressed particular concern about the new coronavirus variants, as the country registers 200 to 300 new infections with the UK variant every day.

Additionally, border controls are being stepped up: anyone coming from a non-EU country must be able to show a negative test in order to enter the country.

Schools are allowed to stay open, but additional measures will be introduced during lunch breaks, and physical education classes are no longer allowed to take place inside.

The Brussels Times