Tuesday, 19 January, 2021
    UK won’t accept a Dutch language covid test upon arrival

    Tuesday, 19 January 2021
    Credit: dannyman (CC SA-BY 2.0)

    Travellers in Flanders have been left in a difficult situation after it emerged that a negative covid result in Dutch is not officially accepted under UK arrival rules.

    Under current rules, travellers to the UK must have proof of a negative coronavirus (COVID-19) test to travel to the UK, and must be able to present it before boarding travel. However, according to official advice, this test can only be in one of 3 languages – and translations are not allowed.

    “Your test result must be in either English, French or Spanish,” reads the official information. “Translations will not be accepted, and you must provide the original test result certificate.”

    Anyone who arrives in the UK without an official test – because they planned to get tested on the journey, but were unable to – faces a fine of up to £500 on arrival because they don’t have a valid test result.

    The UK Foreign office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times