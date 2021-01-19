   
Vaccination will not be a condition for participation in the 2021 Olympics
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021
Latest News:
Hospitality industry launches petition to support the sector...
In Numbers: Where are Belgium’s 285,000 vaccines?...
Timeline: How 1 skier landed 5,000 people in...
Belgian HoReCa needs an exit timeline, but not...
New coronavirus strain discovered in Germany...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 19 January 2021
    Hospitality industry launches petition to support the sector
    In Numbers: Where are Belgium’s 285,000 vaccines?
    Timeline: How 1 skier landed 5,000 people in quarantine
    Belgian HoReCa needs an exit timeline, but not an exit date
    New coronavirus strain discovered in Germany
    Pfizer and BioNTech to give MEPs access to Commission contract
    Vaccination will not be a condition for participation in the 2021 Olympics
    91 cases of UK coronavirus strain confirmed in Belgium
    1 in 8 people in England had coronavirus in December
    Covid-19 vaccination strategy: Belgium’s state of play
    Belgium in Brief: Unaware of Zone 30
    UK won’t accept a Dutch language covid test upon arrival
    Vaccinations: What does the Commission know?
    One covid infection should not close a school, says Ben Weyts
    3 dead after car collides with train in Flanders
    Bozar Fire: Centre will close and assess damage
    More than 8,400 reports for breaking coronavirus measures over holidays
    Impose fines on travellers who refuse to get tested, justice minister asks
    Winter sales could be extended by two weeks
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s drop in average hospital admissions continues
    View more
    Share article:

    Vaccination will not be a condition for participation in the 2021 Olympics

    Tuesday, 19 January 2021
    © Belga

    The Japanese government does not plan to make vaccination against coronavirus a condition for participation in the Tokyo Olympics.

    “We plan to take comprehensive measures to organize a safe and secure Games even without making the vaccine a condition,” government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday.

    International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has already repeatedly ruled out making vaccination mandatory for athletes.

    Organizers, however, are pushing for as many athletes and people as possible who will travel to Tokyo to be vaccinated.

    Approximately 11,000 athletes from around the world will participate in the Games, in addition to the thousands of officials and journalists who will also arrive in the Japanese capital. The question of whether or not there will be spectators has yet to be decided.

    The Japanese authorities plan to start vaccinating the population at the end of February. This will be two months later than in some Western countries, because Japan wants to test the vaccine first on a national level.

    The campaign will start with medical personnel. Then it will be the turn of people aged 65 or older at the end of March.

    Thereafter, the vaccines will be extended to people with pre-existing conditions and those caring for the elderly.

    The Olympic Games, originally scheduled for last year, have been postponed due to the pandemic. They are now scheduled from July 23 to August 8.

    Japan declared a state of emergency in early January for the Greater Tokyo area and other departments due to the spread of coronavirus in recent weeks. Japan has recorded more than 330,000 contaminations so far and 4,500 deaths.

    The Brussels Times