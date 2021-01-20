   
KLM suspends long-haul flights as Netherlands requires rapid test before entry
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 20 January, 2021
Latest News:
KLM suspends long-haul flights as Netherlands requires rapid...
EU signs contracts for 12 new satellites...
Belgium wants a temporary ban on non-essential travel...
‘Start of a new chapter’: Belgian PM congratulates...
Pfizer scaled back vaccine supply after learning about...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 20 January 2021
    KLM suspends long-haul flights as Netherlands requires rapid test before entry
    EU signs contracts for 12 new satellites
    Belgium wants a temporary ban on non-essential travel
    ‘Start of a new chapter’: Belgian PM congratulates new US President Biden
    Pfizer scaled back vaccine supply after learning about ‘bonus doses’
    2 dead in major Madrid explosion
    Belgium imposes €250 fines on red-zone travellers who don’t get tested
    Germany to ban slaughter of male chicks from 2022
    Leuven tackles pigeon problem using contraceptive pill
    Netherlands wants to impose curfew from Friday
    Pfizer vaccine effective against UK strain, preliminary studies show
    ‘No traces of violence’ on body of man who died in Brussels police custody
    500km electricity cable planned from Belgium to Denmark
    Belgium’s hospitality industry wants to reopen from 1 March
    Brussels has 8th most early deaths due to nitrogen dioxide
    Belgium in Brief: Consequences Of A Missing Signature
    Religions want to raise 15-person limit for services
    EU urged to adopt Covid-19 ‘vaccination certificate’ for travel
    FedEx plans to cut four in ten jobs at Liege airport
    Belgium temporarily missed out on 2.5 million vaccines due to a missing signature
    View more
    Share article:

    KLM suspends long-haul flights as Netherlands requires rapid test before entry

    Wednesday, 20 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The Dutch airline KLM will suspend all its intercontinental flights and some European routes from Friday now that the Netherlands requires a rapid coronavirus test before entry.

    On Wednesday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced additional measures in the fight against the coronavirus, including a temporary ban on flights to the United Kingdom, South Africa and South American countries, pending a new quarantine law.

    Travellers must also undergo a rapid test before travelling to the Netherlands, followed by a standard PCR test on arrival, which Rutte called “a double lock on the door.”

    However, KLM sees many problems with this mandatory rapid test policy, stating that it is now impossible to operate intercontinental flights. All the more so as staff must also be tested in this way.

    “We cannot run the risk of our staff being stranded somewhere. This is why we are stopping all intercontinental flights from Friday and all flights to European destinations where crew members have to spend the night,” the company said.

    This also applies to cargo flights and repatriation flights, according to the airline.

    The Brussels Times