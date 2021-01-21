   
Up to 100km/h winds expected ahead of snowy Friday
Thursday, 21 January, 2021
Money-laundering in diamond sector: Major trial starts today...
Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate remains above 1.0...
KLM suspends long-haul flights as Netherlands requires rapid...
EU signs contracts for 12 new satellites...
    Thursday, 21 January 2021
    Belgium faces gusts of wind of up to 100 kilometres per hour on Thursday ahead of more snow in the highest parts of the country, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    Thursday will have a rainy and windy start. While the sky is expected to clear up during the days, it is expected to get cloudy again in the afternoon, with more rain forecast in the evening.

    Maximum temperatures will range from 6 degrees in the High Fens (Hautes Fagnes) to 9 degrees elsewhere.

    Thursday night will start off cloudy and rainy, with a lot of wind. The sky is then expected to clear in the west, while the weather will remain cloudy and rainy in the east, with a chance of snow in what’s known as Upper Belgium.

    Temperatures will be between 1 degree in the High Fens and 5 degrees at the seaside, and the wind will remain strong, with gusts of 80 or 90 kilometres per hour.

    The weather will be less predictable from Friday onwards, while temperatures are expected to drop again and snow is once again expected in the Ardennes.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times