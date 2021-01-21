   
Belgian bar stops boycotting US products now Trump is gone
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 21 January, 2021
Latest News:
De Lijn adapts selection criteria for green bus...
Belgian bar stops boycotting US products now Trump...
Brussels Airlines scraps 900 flights in February and...
What’s on the agenda for the Consultative Committee...
MEPs to vote on workers’ right to disconnect...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 21 January 2021
    De Lijn adapts selection criteria for green bus mega-contract
    Belgian bar stops boycotting US products now Trump is gone
    Brussels Airlines scraps 900 flights in February and March
    What’s on the agenda for the Consultative Committee tomorrow
    MEPs to vote on workers’ right to disconnect
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate remains above 1.0
    Belgian rail traffic disrupted due to strong winds
    Up to 100km/h winds expected ahead of snowy Friday
    Money-laundering in diamond sector: Major trial starts today
    KLM suspends long-haul flights as Netherlands requires rapid test before entry
    EU signs contracts for 12 new satellites
    Belgium wants a temporary ban on non-essential travel
    ‘Start of a new chapter’: Belgian PM congratulates new US President Biden
    Pfizer scaled back vaccine supply after learning about ‘bonus doses’
    2 dead in major Madrid explosion
    Belgium imposes €250 fines on red-zone travellers who don’t get tested
    Germany to ban slaughter of male chicks from 2022
    Leuven tackles pigeon problem using contraceptive pill
    Netherlands wants to impose curfew from Friday
    Pfizer vaccine effective against UK strain, preliminary studies show
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian bar stops boycotting US products now Trump is gone

    Thursday, 21 January 2021
    American cigarettes, Coca-cola and Tabasco will once again be for sale in the Zeezicht cafe. Credit: Pixabay

    An Antwerp bar which made headlines worldwide after deciding to boycott all American products has announced that it will lift the ban now Donald Trump is no longer President.

    In early 2017, Zeezicht café declared that it would stop selling all US products in protest of the appointment of Donald Trump as President. This meant four years of no Coca-Cola, American whiskey, Lay’s crisps, Heinz sauces, or even (Coca-Cola owned) Chaudfontaine water.

    “Now that Joe Biden is president, we are going to sell Coca-Cola and American cigarettes and whiskey again,” David Joris, manager of the Zeezicht café, told Radio 2. “We had promised that and we are now going to reintroduce American products into our range.”

    This news means that – despite being effectively closed due to covid measures – the bar’s take out option will be expanding. “We are going to sell American cigarettes again. It turned out to be not easy to find an alternative to tabasco and real Coca-Cola was irreplaceable.”

    This isn’t the first time the bar has dipped into protest, which also refuses to sell beers by brewer giant AB-InBev after layoffs at Belgian breweries.

    “We don’t have anything against Americans, or America or American products,” Joris told the Washington Post when the ban was first announced. “On the contrary. I like to drink Coca-Cola in the summers. I like Bob Dylan. I like working on Apple computers. It’s just our statement. It’s our way of reacting.”

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times