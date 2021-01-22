   
Belgium to support travel sector with €30 million
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 22 January, 2021
Latest News:
The 6 ‘essential’ exceptions to Belgium’s latest travel...
Live: Belgium’s Latest Travel Rules Explained...
Travel ban: ‘We have many questions,’ say travel...
Hairdressers and contact professions can reopen in February:...
Belgium to ban non-essential travel abroad until 1...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 22 January 2021
    The 6 ‘essential’ exceptions to Belgium’s latest travel ban
    Live: Belgium’s Latest Travel Rules Explained
    Travel ban: ‘We have many questions,’ say travel agents
    Hairdressers and contact professions can reopen in February: reports
    Belgium to ban non-essential travel abroad until 1 March: reports
    Belgium to support travel sector with €30 million
    Academics plead for February reopening of lecture halls
    Flemish hospitals can vaccinate some 20,000 staff in the next two weeks
    European Council on the fight against COVID-19 ends with oral conclusions
    Flemish warehouse worker cracks 350-year-old code
    Consultative Committee today: what we know
    Consultative Committee: What Belgium Wants
    Belgium in Brief: What Do YOU Want?
    Brussels police denounce officers filmed yelling racist insults on patrol
    High-risk contacts will also be tested on day 1 and 7 from Monday
    UK considers £500 compensation for people who test positive for Covid-19
    10-year-old girl dies after TikTok blackout challenge
    Brussels court throws out all charges against polar explorer
    Snow expected in Belgium this weekend
    Stock markets open to losses amid coronavirus concerns
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium to support travel sector with €30 million

    Friday, 22 January 2021
    Credit: Nenea hartia / CC BY-SA 4.0

    While the consultation committee scheduled for this Friday afternoon is to examine a ban on non-essential travel, the federal government has decided to support the sector with €30 million.

    The government will be “granting a 70% wage subsidy on a capped salary cost, granted to 30% of the staff,” Economy Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne explained.

    The measure will be valid during the first two quarters of 2021, Dermagne specified.

    The coronavirus crisis and measures to limit its spread have heavily affected the travel sector to its knees, with no sign of a favourable development in the coming weeks.

    However, travel professionals are obliged to fulfil a series of legal obligations towards their clients who are entitled, in the context of package tours, to be accompanied and to benefit from a follow-up for any modifications, cancellations or reimbursements of a departure abroad.

    To meet this obligation, companies in the travel sector need to keep some of their staff employed while they are without income.

    Related News

     

    “At my request, and that of my colleague Vandenbroucke, the government has therefore decided to support the sector by granting a 70% wage subsidy on a capped wage cost, granted to 30% of the staff,” Dermagne said.

    “It is of course understood that the employer will not be able to dismiss – during this period – the workers for whom he receives this subsidy,” said Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

    “We also require these companies to offer training to their employees in order to further develop their skills,” he added.

    The Brussels Times