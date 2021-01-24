Trump spoke more with North Korea than with Europe, says Charles Michel

European Council President Charles Michel on Sunday deplored the former US President Donald Trump’s communication for that he “spoke more with North Korea” than with Europe, and said he expected dialogue with President Joe Biden to be, not necessarily “convergent,” but “more respectful.”

“The last few years have damaged the relationship between Europe and the United States,” Michel said on “Le Grand Rendez-vous,” a programme linking France’s Europe 1 radio station, CNEWS channel and Les Echos daily. “This is, unfortunately, not a joke, the previous president spoke more with North Korea than with the Europeans.”

“I think that with Joe Biden, we have the prospect of a more normal, more respectful dialogue […] and a strong objective alliance on several projects important to us, climate for example,” he continued.

“But, at the same time, I am very realistic,” added the European Council President. “Donald Trump’s domestic impact did not disappear with the swearing in of Joe Biden on the 20th of January.”

“On subjects of trade, relations with China … and perhaps, regulating the big internet companies, we will not spontaneously have concordant positions. But there will be at least, I believe, a space for more dialogue, for an exchange of arguments, for more common sense, for more rationality,” Michel said.

The EU has invited the new US President to an extraordinary European summit that could he held parallel to the next meeting of NATO heads. The dates are yet to be set and will depend on the evolution of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

