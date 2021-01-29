   
Friday, 29 January, 2021
    Yellow alert issued for slippery conditions on Saturday

    Friday, 29 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    A yellow alert for slipperiness is in place for Belgium on Saturday between 9:00 AM and 10:00 PM due to expected snowfall and rain, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) warned on its website.

    “A disturbance with wintery precipitation will slowly move from north to south across our country during the night and tomorrow Saturday,” the RMI said.

    “The first precipitation will fall almost everywhere as rain or melting snow,” the institute continued. “During the morning, the precipitation in the northern part of the country will transform into snow, which may cause a snow cover of a few centimetres.”

    Meanwhile, “in the southern half of the country, precipitation will transform into dry snow only after noon.”

    In addition, the emergency number 1722 has been activated, as the rain and melting snow could cause flooding.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times