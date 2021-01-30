   
Melting snow expected in Belgium this weekend
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 30 January, 2021
Latest News:
Melting snow expected in Belgium this weekend...
Belgian security forces have a new eye in...
AstraZeneca vaccine authorised for use in the EU...
Over 8,000 evacuated in Germany after WWII bomb...
New contact bubble could be introduced for students...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 30 January 2021
    Melting snow expected in Belgium this weekend
    Belgian security forces have a new eye in the sky with spy satellite
    AstraZeneca vaccine authorised for use in the EU
    Over 8,000 evacuated in Germany after WWII bomb discovery
    New contact bubble could be introduced for students
    Covid-19: More new cases, but numbers in hospital are falling
    Rail disaster: Infrabel fined €330,000 on appeal
    Russia offers Sputnik vaccine to make up for EU shortages
    Belgian non-essential travel ban ‘not in line’ with EU recommendations
    Transparency International: Wide corruption gap between low and high performing countries in Europe
    European Medicines Agency recommends AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine
    Yellow alert issued for slippery conditions on Saturday
    Science meets folklore: Full moon does affect our sleep patterns
    Belgium’s youth movements have to wait another weekend to restart
    Escaped wallaby caught after two-hour chase through Flemish city
    ‘Binding and crystal-clear’: EU and AstraZeneca publish vaccine contract
    Belgium’s GDP grew slightly in fourth quarter of 2020
    Vitamin D and zinc are not miracle cures for Covid-19, Crisis Centre stresses
    Flanders ahead of schedule in Covid-19 vaccination rollout
    Europol: Organised crime gangs turn more often to violence
    View more
    Share article:

    Melting snow expected in Belgium this weekend

    Saturday, 30 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Snow has already started to fall in parts of Belgium this weekend, but according to the latest information from the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI), it could cover the whole country by the end of the day – in one way or another.

    Saturday

    For many, Saturday will start cloudy with rain in places, but with some melting snow or snow in the Kempen. Over the course of the day, colder air from the north will gradually spread over the country, leading to widespread snow, according to RMI reports.

    Highs on Saturday morning lie between 1 degree in the northeast of the country and 6 degrees near the French border but will drop to 0 by the evening. There will be moderate winds inland and quite strongly at the coast.

    Over the night from Saturday to Sunday, the snow zone is expected to move south. Temperatures are expected to stay cool, with lows between 4 and 6 degrees in the Ardennes, and between 1 and 4 degrees for the rest of the country.

    Sunday

    Sunday starts sunny and cold with general frost, with ice expected in the east of the country. By the evening, it will start raining from the French border. The rain may be preceded by (melting) snow. Lows will be between 1 degree in the Ardennes heights and 3 to 4 degrees in Flanders.

    The Brussels Times